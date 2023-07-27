5 things to know for July 27: Extreme heat, UFOs, Hunter Biden, Inflation, Korean War

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Seven major automakers are coming together to build a massive charging network for

electric vehicles in North America. The companies — General Motors, BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis — plan to install at least 30,000 chargers in the US and Canada in an attempt to make electric vehicles more attractive to consumers.

1. Extreme heat

More than 140 million Americans from coast-to-coast are under heat alerts today. Parts of the Northeast will see their highest temperatures this year while temperatures in the Midwest will be up to 20 degrees above normal. The extreme weather has also gripped the country’s southern tier from Southern California to Florida since June. And Phoenix, one of the hardest-hit cities in this summer’s scorching heat, is in its fourth week in a row of temperatures over 110 degrees, smashing a previous record of 18 straight days. President Joe Biden is expected to announce actions to combat extreme weather in a briefing today as the heat wave expands across the US.

2. UFOs

Three retired military veterans testified Wednesday at a House hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena — commonly known as UFOs — warning that the sightings are a national security problem and that the US government has been too secretive about them. Among the veterans who testified was David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, who alleged that the government has covered up its research into the UFO sightings and said he reported information to the intelligence community inspector general. Grusch claimed that the government not only has UAPs in its possession but also the remains of the allegedly “non-human” pilots of the aircraft. Of the 650 cases the government is tracking, about half are being prioritized for “anomalous interesting value,” according to a Pentagon official.

3. Hunter Biden

A plea deal between Hunter Biden and the Justice Department over tax charges is on hold after a federal judge said in a dramatic court hearing Wednesday that she was not ready to accept a revised agreement between both parties. Earlier Wednesday, Hunter Biden and federal prosecutors agreed on a revised and limited plea deal after the Trump-appointed judge said she had “concerns” about the parties seemingly linking the tax plea deal to resolving a felony gun charge. The hearing ended with President Biden’s son pleading not guilty for the time being and the judge asking both sides to file additional briefs explaining the plea deal’s legal structuring.

4. Inflation

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point Wednesday, lifting interest rates to their highest level in 22 years. This is the 11th rate increase since the Fed began its inflation fight in March 2022 and comes just one month after the central bank hit pause in order to assess the state of the economy. Fed officials are estimating one more rate hike this year, according to their latest set of projections. Inflation’s steady slowdown in recent months has been encouraging for American consumers and businesses, but officials reiterated in their post-meeting statement that “inflation remains elevated” and that the Fed “remains highly attentive to inflation risks,” suggesting that another rate hike remains on the table.

5. Korean War

Today is the 70th anniversary of the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War, one of the first international conflicts of the Cold War era. In 1950, China sent a quarter million troops into the Korean Peninsula, supporting its North Korean ally and pushing back the combined forces of South Korea, the US and other countries under the UN Command. Today, North Korea, China and Russia are commemorating the war while putting up a united front over Ukraine. US officials said last year that North Korea was selling millions of rockets to Russia for use on the battlefield in Ukraine. And while China has not supplied Russia with weaponry, it has remained steadfastly in Moscow’s corner as the war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.

IN MEMORIAM

Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who became as well known for her remarkable music as her personal struggles, has died, according to Ireland’s public broadcaster. She was 56. Many remember O’Connor for her outspoken activism and musical achievements, including her popular rendition of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” No cause of death was immediately available.

TODAY’S NUMBER

12

That’s how many people were injured after a crane collapsed in New York City on Wednesday. A fire erupted in the crane’s engine while the operator was lifting about 16 tons of concrete, officials said. Dramatic video showed flames and smoke rising from the crane before its boom fell, hitting a building across the street. Inspections are underway to assess the structural integrity of the high-rise that was struck.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I’m fine.”

— Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, responding to concerns about his health after he froze for 30 seconds during a news conference on Wednesday. McConnell has declined to explain why he froze up, though an aide said he was feeling light-headed. This comes as the 81-year-old Republican suffered multiple falls this year, including one that resulted in a concussion. He is up for reelection in 2026 but has repeatedly declined to say if he will run for another term or run for GOP leader again in the next Congress, which begins in 2025.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

Flight of the Starlings

Watch this eerie but beautiful phenomenon in which thousands of birds fly closely in sync without colliding.

