READ: New charges in Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

CNN staff

(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday brought additional charges against former President Donald Trump in the investigation into potential mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Smith also filed new charges against Trump aide Walt Nauta and added a new defendant, Mar-a-Lago maintenance employee Carlos De Oliveira, to the case.

Read the superseding indictment here:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.