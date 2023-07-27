Skip to Content
READ: New charges in Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

<i>Drew Angerer/Getty Images</i><br/>U.S. President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 22
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump exits the Oval Office and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on September 22
By
Published 3:35 PM

CNN staff

(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday brought additional charges against former President Donald Trump in the investigation into potential mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House.

Smith also filed new charges against Trump aide Walt Nauta and added a new defendant, Mar-a-Lago maintenance employee Carlos De Oliveira, to the case.

Read the superseding indictment here:

