‘Preppy Killer’ Robert Chambers is released again from prison after serving years for unrelated drug crimes

(CNN) — Robert Chambers, known as the “Preppy Killer” for murdering a teenager in Central Park in 1986, was released again this week from prison after serving time for unrelated drug crimes.

Chambers, then 19, strangled Jennifer Levin, 18, to death in the case that became a tabloid sensation. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter after admitting in a taped confession to killing Levin during rough sex, CNN previously reported.

Chambers served a 15-year sentence for first-degree manslaughter and second-degree burglary beginning in 1988 and was released in 2003, according to New York State Department of Corrections records.

He was imprisoned again in 2008 on unrelated charges of first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and second-degree assault, according to Department of Corrections records. After serving 15 years at New York’s Shawangunk Correctional Facility, Chambers was released on parole Tuesday. He had a maximum sentence of 19 years, according to state records.

CNN has reached out to an attorney representing Chambers for comment.

Chambers will be under post-release supervision until July 2028, Department of Corrections records say.

