Los Angeles County law enforcement recruit dies 8 months after group of trainees were struck by wrong-way driver while on a training run

(CNN) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department recruit died eight months after he was struck by a driver who hit around two dozen recruits on a training run in Whittier, California, according to authorities.

Alejandro Martinez, 27, died Friday at the Ronald Reagan University of California, Los Angeles Medical Center surrounded by friends, family, and members of the sheriff’s department after months of fighting for his life, according to a statement from the department.

“Today, Alejandro succumbed to his injuries,” the sheriff’s department said in an online statement. “Tragically, he was not able to fulfill his calling of helping others.”

Martinez was on a training run with around 75 other recruits the morning of November 16, 2022, when an SUV drove into the group. Twenty-five of the recruits suffered injuries, with five initially listed in critical condition.

The driver, 22-year-old Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, was driving the wrong way when the incident occurred, according to the sheriff’s department. He showed no signs of impairment and blew a zero in a Breathalyzer test administered after the incident.

He was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s department told CNN.

“It looked like an airplane wreck – so many bodies scattered everywhere in different states of injury,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a news conference after the crash. “It was pretty traumatic for all individuals.”

Officials initially said the crash appeared to have been “a horrific accident.” That characterization changed dramatically when the department arrested Gutierrez on suspicion of attempted murder of peace officers. However, he was released from jail a day later, according to records that indicated the initial complaint was insufficient to hold him.

“I have no doubt that an in-depth investigation will confirm that Nicholas is a hard working young man who holds no animosity towards law enforcement, and this was an absolutely tragic accident,” an attorney for Gutierrez, Alexandra Kazarian, told CNN affiliate KABC after the incident.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident, the agency told CNN Sunday in an email.

“The CHP continues to actively conduct a fair and impartial investigation to determine the cause of the crash and Gutierrez’s criminal culpability,” the highway patrol said. “Currently, there are no further updates to provide.”

Flags at the state capital will be flown at half-staff in honor of Martinez’s memory, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement Sunday.

“Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Alejandro Martinez, our deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and academy classmates at this difficult time,” Newsom said. “Recruit Martinez was dedicated to serving his community, and his commitment to California will never be forgotten.”

