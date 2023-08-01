Jury begins deliberations on whether Pittsburgh synagogue shooter should be sentenced to death

By Nicki Brown and Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — The jury in the trial of Robert Bowers, the gunman who killed 11 worshippers and wounded six others at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, is now deliberating on whether to sentence him to death.

A decision to sentence the gunman to death must be unanimous. Otherwise, he will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Bowers, 50, was found guilty on June 16 of all 63 charges against him for the shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue in October 2018, the deadliest ever attack on Jewish people in the US. Twenty-two of those counts were capital offenses.

The jury further found he was eligible for the death penalty on July 13, moving the trial to a final sentencing stage.

