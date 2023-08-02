A woman escaped a makeshift cinder block ‘dungeon’ in Oregon, police say. The FBI believes there are additional victims in other states

By Sara Smart and Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — After a woman escaped from a makeshift “dungeon” made of cinder blocks in a man’s Oregon home, the FBI says it is looking for additional victims in other states.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, is in federal custody for “interstate kidnapping” after a woman from Seattle escaped from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, according to a news release from the FBI Portland Field Office.

Zuberi traveled to Seattle on July 15 and posed as an undercover police officer to solicit the services of a prostitute, the FBI said. He pointed a Taser at the woman, placed her in handcuffs and leg irons, put her in the back of his car and traveled more than 450 miles back to Klamath Falls, sexually assaulting her along the way, according to the FBI.

At his residence, the FBI said he placed the woman in “a makeshift cell he had constructed in his garage” made of cinder blocks and a metal door. The woman told authorities she banged on the door and eventually was able to break her way out of the cell, the news release said. She then flagged down a local motorist who called 911, according to the FBI.

Zuberi was found by police in Reno, Nevada, a few hours later and taken into custody.

The FBI said Zuberi – who has lived in 10 different states since 2016 – has been linked to several other violent sexual assaults in at least four different states and investigators have reason to believe there could be several other victims. CNN is attempting to identify legal representation for Zuberi.

He also goes by the names Sakima, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi, the bureau said.

The FBI is asking for the public’s help as it seeks potential victims and more information about Zuberi.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.