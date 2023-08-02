Louisiana public schools now required to display ‘In God We Trust’ in all classrooms

By Morayo Ogunbayo, CNN

(CNN) — All Louisiana public schools are now required to display the national motto of “In God We Trust” inside of classrooms, under a new law that went into effect on August 1.

The law known as HB8, which was officially signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in June, states that each classroom must have a “minimum requirement of a paper sign” with the religious motto.

The bill’s author, state Rep. Dodie Horton, said to CNN affiliate WVUE, “It doesn’t preach any particular religion at all, but it certainly does recognize a higher power.”

While the “In God We Trust” motto does not reference any one religion, critics of the law fear it will further blur the lines separating church and state, which follows a pattern seen in Southern legislatures in recent years.

“It’s our belief that parents, not school officials, should be responsible for shaping their children’s religious education,” said ACLU of Louisiana advocacy strategist A’Niya Robinson.

The previous law, passed in May of 2018, stated each school must have “In God We Trust” displayed within the building.

“It’s a positive message in this world that throws so many negative things at our children,” Horton said to WVUE.

