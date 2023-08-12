Fifth person charged in Montgomery boat dock brawl is in police custody

By Alta Spells and Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — A fifth person involved in the brawl along the Montgomery, Alabama, riverfront last weekend has turned himself in, police said Friday.

Reggie Ray, 42, was being held in the city jail, according to a news release from the Montgomery Police Department.

He is charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in the August 5 incident, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for him Wednesday.

Earlier, Mary Todd, 21, was charged with third-degree assault and was being held Thursday in Montgomery’s city jail, police said.

Also charged were Richard Roberts, 48, who faces two counts of third-degree assault, and Allen Todd, 23, and Zachery Shipman, 25, who face a count each of third-degree assault, Police Chief Darryl Albert has said. They were taken into custody earlier this week.

The fight between those charged, identified by authorities as White, and a Black co-captain of a riverboat, Dameion Pickett, stemmed from a dispute over a dockside parking spot, authorities said. It quickly escalated into a widespread brawl in which, according to one witness, a racial slur was used.

The incident, which was caught on video and captured national attention, largely broke down along racial lines in a city with both a fraught history of racial violence and a proud place in the civil rights movement.

Ray’s first court appearance is scheduled for Monday at 8 a.m. and his arraignment is scheduled for September 1.

