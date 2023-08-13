US Coast Guard is searching for 4 divers who went missing south of Cape Fear

By Michelle Watson, CNN

(CNN) — The US Coast Guard is searching for four divers who went missing south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, on Sunday, authorities said.

The four men went diving from a recreational boat about 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, around noon and did not resurface, a release from the US Coast Guard said.

Multiple rescue crews are searching for them by boat and aircraft, with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, a HC-130 Hercules aircraft crew and several vessels involved in the search, according to the news release.

Crews will continue searching through the night, the release added.

The was search was taking place about 50 miles south of Cape Fear, according to the Coast Guard. Cape Fear is near the southeastern part of North Carolina and is about 70 miles north of Myrtle Beach.

CNN’s Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.