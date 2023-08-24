Skip to Content
CNN - National

Vehicles overturned by suspected tornado along I-96 as severe storms batter Michigan, leaving more than 330,000 without power

By
Published 8:05 PM

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A suspected tornado in southern Michigan flipped several cars on an interstate Thursday night as a powerful round of severe thunderstorms brings heavy rains, strong winds and widespread power outages across southern portions of the state, forecasters say.

A confirmed tornado hit near the city of Williamston and the neighboring town of Fowlerville at about 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday, according to the National Weather Service Offices in Detroit and Grand Rapids. The tornado’s warning was canceled at 9:51 p.m., but the area could still see tornado-inducing storms.

More than 330,000 customers are without power in the state Thursday night, according to tracker PowerOutage.us. The number is expected to increase as storms roll through.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for southern Michigan until 1 a.m. ET.

The biggest threats include battering wind gusts of up to 85 mph, large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and possible tornadoes.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content