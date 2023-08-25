Residents near a Marathon Petroleum refinery fire in Louisiana ordered to evacuate

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Residents within a mile of a fire at a refinery storage tank in Garyville, Louisiana, must temporarily evacuate, according to an email from Marathon Petroleum Corp.

The company said the fire is contained to the refinery’s property, about 40 miles west of New Orleans, and there have been no injuries.

“As a precautionary measure, St. John the Baptist Parish is requiring residents within a one-mile radius of the part of the refinery closest to the fire to temporarily evacuate to locations the Parish is making available,” Marathon said in a news release.

CNN has reached out to the Parish emergency management, Fire Department, and to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality for more information.

“As always, our main priority is to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, our neighbors within our surrounding community, first responders, and to limit environmental impact,” Marathon Petroleum Corp. said. “An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the release.”

