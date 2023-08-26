At least 7 people hurt in Boston shooting, police say

By Samantha Beech

(CNN) — At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting Boston police describe as an “active, ongoing scene,” according to a police department spokesperson.

The injured were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said emergency calls started to come in around 7.45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.

Police are responding on scene and the spokesperson said “multiple victims” have been transported to local hospitals.

The spokesperson was not able to provide any further details and said the incident remains active.

A spokesperson for the Boston Medical Center referred CNN to police for information on the incident.

The city’s annual Caribbean carnival was expected to take place with two separate parades on Saturday in the area, according to a local traffic advisory.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

