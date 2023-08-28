Skip to Content
CNN - National

2 injured when a fire rescue helicopter crashes in Pompano Beach, Florida

<i>Courtesy Buck Daily</i><br/>A helicopter goes down in Pompano Beach
Courtesy Buck Daily
A helicopter goes down in Pompano Beach
By
Published 7:18 AM

By Devon M. Sayers, CNN

(CNN) — A Broward County, Florida, sheriff’s fire rescue helicopter crashed Monday morning, sending two people to the hospital, local authorities said.

The crash occurred near an airfield just north of Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

“At approximately 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported two people to an area hospital,” the Broward County Sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Video posted to CNN affiliate WPLG appeared to show the chopper just before it crashed, the aircraft was smoking and on fire near the rear.

Authorities did not disclose the condition of the two people taken to the hospital.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content