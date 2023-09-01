Apollo Phantom electric scooters recalled due to injury risk from loosened bolt

By Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — An electric scooter manufacturer is recalling some of its products due to the risk of a loosening bolt that could cause injuries.

Delaware-based Apollo Imports issued a voluntary recall of its Phantom Electric Scooters made in China, according to a news release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The issue affects Phantom V1, V2 and 60V electric scooter models sold between June 2021 and May 2023, according to Apollo.

“The stem bolt used to secure the front wheel and suspension assembly to the stem of the scooter can become loose over time and break,” according to the electric scooter company’s recall announcement.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission received at least seven reports of the bolt breaking, causing the stem to detach or loosen. Three people were injured with cuts, abrasions and bruises, according to the release.

The manufacturer and commission advised people to stop using the recalled users immediately.

Meanwhile, Apollo is offering customers free replacement bolts and instructions to repair the scooters at home, the company said.

“Apollo will also make its servicing and partner locations available to any customers to have the bolt replaced or tightened free of charge,” according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled scooters sold for between $2,000 and $2,500, the release stated.

