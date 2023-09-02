Alligator bites child at closed New Orleans-area beach, officials say

By Jamiel Lynch and Ashley R. Williams, CNN

(CNN) — An alligator bit a child at a New Orleans beach that has been officially closed to the public since 1964, a hospital spokesperson said.

The child, whose age and condition were not released, was transported Friday to the Children’s Hospital of New Orleans after the incident at Lincoln Beach, according to a spokesperson for New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

The spokesperson said the child’s injuries met the criteria for a trauma patient.

Lincoln Beach is an approximately 15-acre site bounded by Lake Pontchartrain to the north, east and west, according to the City of New Orleans’ website.

The beach was established in the early 1900s and was once a popular recreational spot for Black people in the area, the website stated. Though it closed in 1964, there is “ample evidence of unpermitted and unlawful use of the beach,” according to the city.

“Prior to being closed, the beach was accessible through a tunnel beneath the levee. The tunnel is currently fenced and filled with water and wildlife including alligators and venomous snakes,” the website stated.

The City of New Orleans released a statement Friday reminding people of the dangers of the closed area, stating “Lincoln Beach is not safe right now.”

City officials said while it is “actively working to redevelop the site for all residents to enjoy,” they urge residents to “steer clear” of the beach until it officially reopens to the public.

“There are a number of safety improvements required” before the beach can welcome visitors, the statement read.

CNN has reached out to the hospital, the mayor’s office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.