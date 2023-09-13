Skip to Content
CNN - National

Federal judge temporarily blocks portions of New Mexico governor’s gun ban

By
Published 4:20 PM

By Jack Hannah, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge blocked a temporary order from New Mexico’s governor that suspended the rights to carry guns in public, according to statements from the governor’s office and from the gun rights advocacy group that filed the lawsuit over the original order.

Wednesday’s ruling comes days after multiple gun rights activists sued Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, arguing the ban lacks historical precedence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content