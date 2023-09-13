Federal judge temporarily blocks portions of New Mexico governor’s gun ban

By Jack Hannah, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge blocked a temporary order from New Mexico’s governor that suspended the rights to carry guns in public, according to statements from the governor’s office and from the gun rights advocacy group that filed the lawsuit over the original order.

Wednesday’s ruling comes days after multiple gun rights activists sued Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, arguing the ban lacks historical precedence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.