A Maryland woman’s license plate helps her win a $50,000 lottery prize

(CNN) — The numbers on an Maryland woman’s license plate led her to win a $50,000 lottery prize from a $1 ticket.

The 50-year-old Baltimore woman, who hasn’t been publicly identified, was assigned the lucky license plate with her new car a few years ago.

She initially didn’t like the numbers and requested to change it before settling with the tag, the women told Maryland Lottery officials.

But then those same numbers kept showing up, like they were haunting her, the Maryland Lottery said in a news release.

“It kept appearing everywhere,” the lottery winner said. “I saw it on paperwork at my job, on other car tags, on TV, everywhere.”

The lucky lady started playing those numbers – 9-1-1-0-4 – multiple times a couple of weeks ago.

“I really never thought it would actually come out,” she told lottery officials.

And her consistency paid off during the September 10 drawing after buying a ticket in a Baltimore convenience store.

She played the numbers on a $1 Pick 5 ticket and won a grand prize of $50,000.

“I just started crying,” she said.

“It could not have come at a better time,” said her husband, who was the one to check the winning numbers.

The “extremely grateful” couple claimed the prize from Maryland Lottery Headquarters on September 12, according to the press release.

They plan to pay bills with their winnings, and save the rest of the money.

Jack’s Fine Food, the retailer of the winning Pick 5 ticket in northeast Baltimore, collected a $500 bonus from the lottery for selling the lucky ticket.

And this isn’t the first Maryland resident to have lucky car tags. An anonymous man snagged a $25,000 prize from playing his younger brother’s license plate numbers last year, CNN previously reported.

