Family of four shot dead at home, rattling quiet Illinois neighborhood, ‘not a random incident,’ according to police

By Taylor Romine, Lauren Mascarenhas, Raja Razek and Brad Parks, CNN

(CNN) — Police in a quiet community outside Chicago who are investigating the shooting deaths of a family of four, including two children, in their home Sunday night say it wasn’t a random incident.

The two adults, their two children and their three dogs were found with gunshot wounds in their home in Romeoville, Illinois, about 30 miles southwest of Chicago, officials said.

Police do not consider the deaths a murder-suicide and are investigating the incident as a murder, Deputy Chief Chris Burne of the Romeoville Police Department, said during a news conference Monday.

They also now say there’s no reason for the public to stay indoors.

“We were able to determine this was not a random incident and there was no cause for a shelter in place order,” Burne said on Tuesday. “This incident is the police department’s top priority.”

The victims were identified as Alberto Rolon, 38, and Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two boys, ages 7 and 9, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were dispatched to the home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue to perform a well-being check after one of the family members did not show up to work Sunday and calls from relatives went unanswered, prompting concern, Burne said.

Police believe the shooting happened sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

The Will County Major Crimes Task Force has been brought in to assist investigators with gathering evidence and reviewing video, according to Burne.

“All officers and professional staff have been working tirelessly on this case. Our detectives and crime scene investigators have spent the last 36 hours collecting a tremendous amount of physical evidence,” Burne added.

While police say the community has been helpful in providing information and evidence, Burne said the department continues to seek their assistance in providing more information, including Ring doorbell footage.

Police tape surrounded the scene on Monday, as police were seen removing items from the home and placing them into a police van, video from CNN affiliate WBBM shows.

Carol Love, who lives next door, told WBBM that she was home during the time frame given by police, but did not hear anything.

“I want to know what’s going on, man. It’s very, very quiet. It’s incredibly quiet,” another neighbor, Dan Lugo, told WBBM. “This stuff doesn’t happen here. It’s very unnerving. I’m pretty sure the whole neighborhood is shook up.”

The two children attended R.C. Hill Elementary School, according to a message posted by the district’s superintendent, Rachel Kinder, who called their deaths a “senseless act of gun violence.”

“This violent incident and loss are sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community,” Kinder said.

The school is offering mental health and counseling resources to its families, according to the message.

“Our entire community is grieving with the family over this tragic incident,” Romeoville Mayor John D. Noak said Tuesday. “I have directed our social services staff to make themselves available to our community to help begin the healing process.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.