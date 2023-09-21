Authorities capture Tommy Wayne Boyd, a convicted child sex offender who walked out of a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri

By Amy Simonson and Jared Formanek, CNN

(CNN) — Tommy Wayne Boyd, a convicted child sex offender serving a 30-year prison sentence, has been captured several hours after walking out of a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, authorities said.

After sparking a manhunt that involved federal, state and local authorities Boyd, 45, was “taken into custody without incident,” St. Louis County Police said in a statement

Police thanked the community who provided “numerous tips to assist in locating this dangerous felon.”

“Our residents are safer tonight with Boyd in custody,” the statement said.

Boyd, was serving a 30-year prison sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a 2007 conviction of felony enticement of a child, according to a statement from the department.

Boyd was also convicted of sodomizing an 11-year-old boy in October 1996, records from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s sex offender registry show.

Boyd was transported to Mercy Hospital South from the Potosi Correctional Facility on Wednesday for treatment before surveillance footage captured him leaving the facility by foot early Thursday morning, CNN previously reported.

He had last been seen Thursday shortly before 4 a.m. local time by hospital personnel, according to a statement from the St. Louis County Police Department.

About 240 miles northeast of St. Louis, authorities also searched Thursday for another inmate who was accidentally released from an Indianapolis detention center on September 13.

Kevin Mason, 28, who was arrested on September 11, was released due to a clerical error, according to Indiana’s Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

He had been sought on three Minnesota warrants, including one asking he be held on suspicion of murder in connection with a 2021 shooting in Minneapolis, the sheriff’s office said.

The capture of Boyd and the search for Mason follow the nearly two-week manhunt for convicted killer Danilo Cavalcante, who escaped from a Pennsylvania county jail by “crab-walking” up to the roof on August 31 and was caught last week.

