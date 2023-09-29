5 things to know for Sept. 29: Government shutdown, Auto strike, floods, Ukraine, College admissions



(CNN) — Netflix will send out its last red envelope today, marking an end to 25 years of mailing DVDs to members. I know what you’re thinking — the idea of receiving a DVD in the mail now sounds as obsolete as dial-up internet. However, some longtime customers told CNN they were holding on to the service because they found value in the nostalgic movie deliveries.

1. Government shutdown

The House is expected to take up a Republican stopgap bill to extend government funding today — but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears to lack the votes to pass it, and Congress is still on track to trigger a government shutdown. The Senate and House are at an impasse over how to keep the government operating, and a shutdown is now imminent with funding set to expire Saturday at midnight. McCarthy refused to say Thursday whether he would try to cut a deal with Democrats if conservative hardliners bring down his stopgap measure. He now faces the most significant challenge to his leadership as speaker to date as some House conservatives have threatened the possibility of a vote to oust him from the position.

2. Auto strike

The United Auto Workers union is preparing to announce a possible expansion of its strike against General Motors, Stellantis and maybe Ford today if there isn’t more progress in talks, according to a union source familiar with the plans. The union went on strike against the three automakers on September 15 — the first time it ever struck all three automakers at the same time. But it struck only one assembly plant for each company at that time, having 12,700 members go on strike rather than all 145,000 who work at the three companies. In the coming hours, UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to update members on the state of the negotiations and announce potentially new targets for the strike.

3. Flood threat

A high-impact flood event is targeting millions in New York City and the Northeast today as heavy rain threatens to flood subways and roads. Forecasts show flash flooding is ongoing or possible in several New York counties with intense rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour that could create dangerous morning commutes today and tomorrow. Central New Jersey northward to Manhattan, Long Island in New York and into southern Connecticut and the Hudson Valley are expected to see the highest amounts of rain. Even an inch could cause flooding in some parts of the region that are still saturated from last weekend’s storm, meteorologists said.

4. Ukraine

Moscow said it will boost its military spending by almost 70% in 2024, with Russia’s finance minister calling the war in Ukraine “a significant strain on our budget” but “our priority.” This comes as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the US and other allies providing assistance to Ukraine of being “directly at war” with Russia. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities are calling on ordinary Russians to oppose the forced deportation of children to Russia and help bring them home to Ukraine. Organizers hope to bring back an estimated 20,000 Ukrainian children who were forcibly removed from their families and trafficked to Russia or Russian-occupied territories since the invasion began last year.

5. College admissions

The Department of Education on Thursday released new recommendations for colleges to promote diversity in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that gutted affirmative action. While higher education institutions can no longer take race into consideration in the admissions process following the high court’s ruling in June, the Biden administration suggests colleges and universities should still consider a student’s financial background, the neighborhood they grew up in and the impact of discrimination in their life when considering admittance. The department also highlighted the significance of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, also known as DEI programs, which have come under fire by conservatives.

Britney Spears gets wellness check at home

Officials were dispatched to the home of Britney Spears this week after she posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives. Fans are debating whether her behavior is concerning or creative expression.

Ryder Cup 2023: How to watch

The 44th edition of golf’s biennial team tournament is taking place in Rome today. Here’s how to follow along.

Cheerleader flips out of his pants in front of 70,000 football fans

This cheerleader lost his pants mid-routine but held on to his dignity. Watch the video here.

Girl Scout cookies are coming back, and prices are going up

Ahead of the organization’s upcoming cookie season, some Girl Scout troops are being told to sell their boxes at slightly higher prices.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ has a lot to teach us

The reality dating show featuring 72-year-old Gerry Turner and contestants from ages 60 to 75 aired Thursday, offering a touching portrayal of older adults’ search for love.

Which pop star sent the internet into a frenzy after making a surprise appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs football game?

A. Ariana Grande

B. Taylor Swift

C. Katy Perry

D. Lady Gaga

Actor Michael Gambon, best known for playing Dumbledore in most of the “Harry Potter” movies, has died following a “bout of pneumonia,” his family said Thursday. He was 82. Over the course of his career, Gambon won multiple Best Actor awards at the British Academy Television Awards and was nominated for two Emmy awards.

$20

That will be the new hourly wage for fast food workers in California after Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed legislation raising the minimum wage for many employees in the restaurant sector. California’s current minimum wage is $15.50 an hour. The new hourly wage for fast food workers will take effect on April 1 of next year.

“Their extreme agenda, if carried out, would fundamentally alter the institutions of American democracy as we know it.”

— President Joe Biden, warning in a speech Thursday that former President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement is a threat to American democracy, should he be reelected in 2024.

China’s replica painting village

This village in Shenzhen once produced 60% of the world’s replica oil paintings. Now, many of its artists are creating their own original work.

