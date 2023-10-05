5 things to know for Oct. 5: House, Immigration, Health care strike, Maui, Ukraine

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — We’re nearly two weeks into fall, but many US cities won’t be able to bask in the beauty of colder “sweater weather” for a while. New data shows that 2023 is on track to be the hottest year in recorded history after an unseasonably warm September shattered heat records.

1. House

The fallout from the stunning vote to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker has reverberated through both sides of the Capitol and left a bitterly divided GOP scrambling to pick up the pieces. House Majority leader Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan announced their bids for speaker Wednesday, but there is no clear alternative to McCarthy who would have the support needed to win. Also adding to the contentious environment is the pressure to reach an agreement on government funding, which is set to expire on November 17. With many committee meetings canceled, members and aides alike are questioning how they’ll avert a government shutdown when there is so much uncertainty about the basic rules of House operation.

2. Immigration

Several US officials are demanding that the Biden administration take fast and concrete steps to address a migrant crisis that’s stressing state resources across the nation. This week, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson laid out concerns about Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott ramping up the number of buses bringing migrants to Chicago, arguing that the busing tactics could soon double the number of migrants there — which is currently more than 17,000. New York is also grappling with the arrival of thousands of migrants and packed intake facilities. The White House has come under increasing criticism from lawmakers across the country — including some of President Joe Biden’s Democratic allies — over his strategy to stem the flow of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border.

3. Health care strike

An estimated 75,000 Kaiser Permanente workers walked off the job Wednesday to fight for a better working environment — one that they say is safer for patients and more tolerable for employees. “We’re exhausted,” a striking Kaiser employee told CNN. The union is demanding that Kaiser management implement a strategy to fix chronic worker shortages, alleging that staffing levels at Kaiser facilities are “unsafe” and patient wait times for care can create “dangerous” scenarios. The striking employees, who work across California, Colorado, Washington, Virginia, Oregon and Washington, DC, comprise 40% of Kaiser Permanente’s total staff.

4. Maui

Hawaiian officials plan to reopen West Maui to tourists this weekend after the devastating wildfires, but many Lahaina residents say their “grief is still too fresh” to welcome a surge of visitors. Many community members say residents are still mourning their losses and need more time to heal after the fires leveled the town of Lahaina and left 97 dead. “The weight of recent events still burden on our shoulders and our souls ache with grief,” Lahaina native Paele Kiakona said, urging for officials to delay the reopening. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN that welcoming tourists is necessary to help the over 8,700 people on Maui who are unemployed, saying reopening will help residents “heal faster and continue to be able to afford to live on the island they love and call home.”

5. Ukraine

President Biden is concerned that failing efforts to approve arms for Ukraine amid political upheaval in Congress could become a serious battlefield concern. Biden on Wednesday hinted that administration officials have been searching for workaround methods of providing Ukraine sustained assistance. Yet without even the chance for a vote on a new speaker until at least next week — and no clear pathway for a vote on new Ukraine assistance after that — the prospects of a new assistance package in the near term appear slim. In a move that could help to alleviate potential aid shortages, the US will transfer thousands of seized Iranian arms to Kyiv, officials told CNN.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

New Halloween lawn decoration creates a stir on social media

Over the past few years, a 12-foot skeleton has been the hottest Halloween decoration. Now, fans are obsessed with this item that’s selling out in stores.

President Biden’s dog, Commander, involved in more White House biting incidents than previously reported

Biden’s 2-year-old German shepherd has been moved off the White House campus after at least one playful bite turned into a concerning pattern.

Pleasant surprise greets scientists opening asteroid sample dropped from space

The asteroid sample recently collected by NASA will be unveiled in a live broadcast next week. Here’s what scientists have observed so far.

Simone Biles and US team win 7th consecutive world title

The American gymnast played a key role in a historic victory for the US in the women’s team final on Wednesday.

Comedy Wildlife Photo Award 2023 finalists revealed

The shortlist includes photos of mischievous monkeys, a startled leopard, and a very happy turtle. View some of the chucklesome finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photo Award 2023.

TODAY’S NUMBER

﻿1,300

That’s at least how many children and teens in the US have been killed by a gun so far this year. Firearms are now the No. 1 killer of children and teens in America, having surpassed motor vehicle accidents, which had been the leading cause of death among America’s youth until 2020.

This month, CNN is publishing a series of profiles on America’s youngest gun victims to highlight the scope and scale of the issue. Read some of their stories here.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The Donald Trump show is over.”

— New York Attorney General Letitia James, blasting former President Donald Trump’s voluntary appearance at the fraud trial against him as a “political stunt” and a “fundraising stop.” Trump was not required to attend the $250 million civil fraud trial but was in court for the first three days. This comes as Trump has continued to use his legal troubles as a fundraising tool during the third quarter of this year.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

A ride to Hogwarts

Several historic steam engines are kept alive by train enthusiasts and Harry Potter fans alike. Watch this video to experience a ride on the Hogwarts Express as it steams through Western Scotland.

