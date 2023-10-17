5 things to know for Oct. 17: Israel, House speaker, Presidential race, Immigration, India

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — At least 15 journalists are among the thousands killed since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. News leaders are urging all parties in the region to respect the media and ensure the safety of journalists as many are risking their lives in the conflict zones to keep the world informed.

1. Israel

President Joe Biden will make an extraordinary wartime visit to Israel on Wednesday in a dramatic show of support for the country as it works to eliminate Hamas. Aides said Biden had expressed a strong interest in making the journey after being invited over the weekend by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom Biden has known for four decades. His top national security and intelligence advisers are now clearing security risks for the trip. Meanwhile, Biden is also pressing for ways to ease humanitarian suffering in Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that the US and Israel “have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations” to reach civilians in the war-torn region.

2. House speaker

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan told CNN he will go to the House floor today for a speaker vote at 12 p.m. ET, though it remains questionable whether he has enough votes locked down to secure the gavel. If Jordan can corral enough support to become speaker this afternoon, it would put an end to a chaotic and unprecedented two weeks in the House following Kevin McCarthy’s ouster. He faces an uphill battle after at least four GOP lawmakers on Monday already said they remain opposed to his bid. The fight to fill the role is time-sensitive because without a speaker, lawmakers are unable to pass legislation despite international crises and a looming government shutdown.

3. Presidential race

New campaign finance reports for the 2024 Republican presidential candidates reveal the growing chasm between former President Donald Trump and everyone else seeking the nomination. Trump continues to lead the GOP field by millions more in fundraising and available cash in comparison to his competitors, new filings show. Other prominent Republicans in the race — including his one-time running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence — are trailing far behind the field as they struggle for attention and money from voters and donors alike. The reports also show Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott are burning through political donations just as the battle for the GOP presidential nomination is heating up with additional campaign stops and another presidential debate next month.

4. Immigration

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that if elected again to the White House, he would reinstate and expand a travel ban on people from predominantly Muslim countries, suspend refugee resettlements and aggressively deport those whom he characterized as having “jihadist sympathies.” He cited the Hamas attacks on Israel as the reason for his hard-line immigration policies. Trump also said he would ban travel from Gaza, Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Libya “or anywhere else that threatens our security.” Separately, the federal government has reached a deal with the ACLU that will prevent the separation of migrant families under a zero-tolerance policy like the controversial measure the Trump administration pursued.

5. India

India’s top court stopped short of legalizing same-sex marriage in a landmark LGBTQ ruling today. Advocates had sought to obtain the right to marry under Indian law, giving them access to the same privileges extended to heterosexual couples. While that was denied, some LGBTQ activists welcomed the court’s recognition of their relationships as a progressive move. Many others, however, said it wasn’t good enough. India’s marriage laws bar millions of LGBTQ couples from accessing legal benefits attached to matrimony in relation to adoption, insurance and inheritance.

