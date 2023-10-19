St. Louis cancels youth football team’s season after parent allegedly shot the coach

(CNN) — A St. Louis youth football team had the rest of its season canceled after a player’s parent allegedly shot the coach multiple times for not putting his son as a starter for the team, according to city and police statements.

Authorities responded to the scene on October 10 and found the coach, who had sustained “serious physical injury” from the gunshots, according to a probable cause statement. The coach, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, told officers a parent whose son plays on the team “was upset with him for not starting his son,” according to the statement.

The parent approached the coach and eventually “shot him multiple times” while he was unarmed, the statement added.

The suspect, identified by police and jail records as Daryl Brian Clemmons, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, according to those records. He was ordered to be held without bail until his trial, according to court records.

The public defender’s office confirmed to CNN Thursday they are representing Clemmons but declined further comment.

Police have not named the coach, but local news stations identified him as Shaquille Latimore.

Latimore, who coaches the Bad Boyz Team, told CNN affiliate KSDK he was shot four times and grazed once.

“I still have bullet fragments in my body, I can still feel it, but by the grace of God man, I’m blessed and I’m still here,” he told the news station.

Latimore’s wife told KSDK she kept his shooting a secret from their three children until she knew he was going to recover.

Coach objects to city canceling team’s participation

It’s not just his family Latimore is looking forward to spending time with. He’s ready to talk to his team again.

“I love those kids. I want to tell them to keep their heads up. This is what a fighter looks like,” he told the news station.

He added he was disappointed by the city’s decision to suspend his team from the City Rec Legends Football League, organized by the city’s Recreation Department.

“I don’t know why they did that really. Our team is one of the best teams in that league. I am disappointed with their decision,” Latimore said.

In a statement, St. Louis city government spokesperson Nick Dunne said, “After a series of incidents perpetuated by adults which culminated in Tuesday’s (October 10) shooting, the Recreation Division decided to suspend the team’s participation in the CityRec Legends Football league.”

“League rules are in place to ensure the protection of our youth participants, ages 5 to 13, and we will continue to uphold the rules to ensure this football season is safe and successful,” Dunne’s statement added.

