Days after a mass shooting rocked Maine, weekend shootings in multiple cities left at least 8 people dead and dozens wounded

(CNN) — Just days after the country’s deadliest mass shooting this year and the subsequent manhunt for the gunman shook Maine, the nation suffered a series of shootings over the Halloween weekend that left at least eight people dead and wounded dozens across multiple cities.

The rampage that killed 18 and wounded 13 others at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, last week was followed by an intensive 48-hour search for the shooter that permeated the area with fear, shuttering schools and keeping residents behind locked doors as police searched for the gunman, whose body was found inside a recycling facility box trailer Friday.

The attack was among at least 580 mass shootings — where four or more are shot excluding the shooter — that have been recorded this year across the country, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Eleven of those shootings were recorded over the weekend alone, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

In Indianapolis, a Halloween party ended with one person killed and nine others injured when shots were fired early Sunday, according to local police.

Then, a dispute between two groups erupted in gunfire as hundreds of people were filing out of the bars and nightclubs in Tampa, Florida, just before 3 a.m. Sunday, authorities said.

The shooting left two people dead and injured 16 others, ranged in age from 18-27 years old, authorities said. A 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in the shooting, Tampa police said.

“Lives lost and others forever changed. To what end?” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement on X. “Bad decisions made in a split second and the proliferation of readily available guns are responsible for these almost daily incidents.”

Over 1,000 miles to the north, at least 15 people were also shot early Sunday morning on Chicago’s west side, Chicago police said, at an event CNN affiliate WLS described as a large Halloween party.

Responding officers saw someone “shooting into the location where a gathering was taking place,” according to the Chicago Police Department. The person ran but was apprehended by officers a short distance away, authorities said.

The weekend’s gun violence comes as America’s scourge of mass shootings drags on. The Maine restaurant and bowling alley join a list of places throughout the country that became the settings of mass shootings this year, including a Nashville school, a Louisville bank, a California dance hall and a Texas outlet mall.

Nearly 1 in 5 US adults has reported having a family member killed by a gun, including by homicide and suicide, according to a survey published in April by the Kaiser Family Foundation. About as many adults have been personally threatened with a gun, and about 1 in 6 adults has witnessed an injury from a shooting, the survey says.

After the suspect in Maine’s mass shooting was found dead Friday, President Joe Biden reiterated his call to Congress to address gun violence.

“Americans should not have to live like this,” he said in the statement. “I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe. Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic. The Lewiston community – and all Americans – deserve nothing less.”

Child loses both parents in shooting

A 13-year-old lost both of her parents over the weekend after all three family members were shot during an argument at a San Antonio house party, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call about the shooting at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday and discovered five people had been shot, the San Antonio Police Department told CNN Sunday.

A 20-year-old man was in the front yard of the party and pulled out a gun during an argument, shooting a mother, father and their 13-year-old daughter, police said. The father then took out a gun and shot back at the man, the department said.

The father, 40, and mother, 35, both died at the scene. Their daughter was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The initial shooter and his relative were also both shot and transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

That same night, about 400 miles away in Texarkana, Texas, three people died and three others were wounded in a shooting after a “fist fight” broke out between two men at a party in the back room of a business, according to the Texarkana Texas Police Department.

One man died at the scene, according to the release, and a woman and another man died at an area hospital.

Authorities were still working to “determine exactly what happened and who all was involved,” Texarkana police said in a news release.

Investigation into Maine gunman

Authorities are still working to uncover what motivated the deadly attacks in Maine, and digging into the history of the suspect, 40-year-old Robert Card.

The attacks began shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the gunman opening fire at Just-In-Time Recreation, authorities say.

About 12 minutes after the first calls from the bowling alley, authorities received multiple 911 calls about a shooter at Schemengees Bar and Grille Restaurant, roughly 4 miles from the bowling alley.

As paramedics tended to the wounded, officers began a two-day manhunt for the gunman that would end with Card’s body being found inside a box trailer sitting in an overflow parking lot of Maine Recycling Corporation in Lisbon, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck said at a Saturday news conference.

Card had recently been fired from the recycling center, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Two firearms were found alongside Card’s body, along with a note to his family, Sauschuck said.

“It’s a note to a loved one, and it is saying that this is the pass code for my phone, this is the bank account numbers,” Sauschuck said in the Saturday press conference. “I wouldn’t describe it as an explicit suicide note, but the tone and tenor was that the individual was not going to be around and wanted to make sure that this loved one had access to this phone and whatever was in his phone.”

Investigators are reviewing Card’s social media footprint as they probe for motive, and also working to establish a timeline up to the point he was found dead, law enforcement sources told CNN Friday.

Also now under the microscope is a visit to Card’s home by police weeks before the mass shootings.

Law enforcement officials say Card, a US Army reservist and certified firearms instructor, had extensive training, including land navigation and firearms.

The Maine National Guard asked local police to check on the gunman after a soldier became concerned he would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to information shared with CNN.

Officers from the Sagadahoc County and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Offices responded and tried to contact the man on September 16, less than six weeks before Wednesday’s massacre, documents say, according to a law enforcement source.

The responding officer learned later in a letter from the National Guard that a fellow guardsman “is concerned that [the reservist] is going to snap and commit a mass shooting,” according to the report filed in connection with the wellness check.

CNN’s Raja Razek, Macie Goldfarb, Andy Rose, Shimon Prokupecz, Mark Morales, Linh Tran, Rachel Clarke, John Miller and Deidre McPhillips contributed to this report.

