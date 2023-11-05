Shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 wounded in Tacoma, Washington

(CNN) — At least two people were killed and three others wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning at a business in Tacoma, Washington, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Tacoma officers responded around 1:30 a.m. local time to a report of multiple shots fired inside a business in the 2700 block of 6th Avenue, the department said in a news release.

The officers found four people who had suffered gunshot wounds, the news release said, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene. The three others “suffered serious injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

“The suspect is still outstanding,” police said in an update. “It is believed the suspect interacted with one of the victims before the shooting, but it is not known if he knew the victim.”

Other victims were bystanders, according to authorities.

Police had originally reported one death and three people injured.

They later stated an additional victim had been found with a survivable wound, and one of the victims previously described as in critical condition had died.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

CNN’s Raja Razek contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.