US Coast Guard rescues 34 migrants from waters off Florida coast after vessel sinks

(CNN) — A vessel with 34 migrants on board sank in the waters off Florida on Friday, prompting a rescue operation, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The boat began sinking about eight miles south of Key Colony Beach, and a good Samaritan reported it, the Coast Guard said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Katie Lewis, co-owner of Main Attraction Sportfishing Charters, told CNN Captain Marty Lewis saw the sinking vessel and called authorities.

The migrants were moved to a Coast Guard cutter where they were “provided food, water & basic medical attention,” officials said.

All the migrants were accounted for and no injuries were reported, according to the Coast Guard. Once the migrants’ identities and countries of origin are known, they will be sent back, officials added.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.