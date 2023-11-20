Skip to Content
Police investigating after human torso found at New York City beach

<i>Mark Lennihan/AP/File</i><br/>A human torso was found on Breezy Point Beach in the Queens borough of New York City
Mark Lennihan/AP/File
A human torso was found on Breezy Point Beach in the Queens borough of New York City
By Paradise Afshar, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities are investigating after a human torso was discovered lying on a New York City beach.

The torso was found Friday at Breezy Point Beach in Queens, the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

Police responded to a 911 call about the remains being spotted at about 12:21 p.m. Friday, the statement said.

“Officers observed an unidentified, human torso with attached legs discovered laying on the sand,” police said.

The investigation is ongoing and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death. “The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification,” police said.

