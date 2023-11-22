5 things to know for Nov. 22: Holiday travel, Israel, Artificial intelligence, Alaska landslide, Spy satellite

CNN

(CNN) — On the day before Thanksgiving, cities across the US are bustling with activity. The travel rush has begun, the table centerpieces are placed and now it’s time to prep the food for the big feast. Meanwhile, in New York City, the final rehearsals are underway for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — an iconic American event expected to draw millions of onlookers. The 5 Things team is also gearing up to partake in holiday festivities, so the next weekday edition will be in your inbox bright and early on Monday.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Holiday travel

The Thanksgiving travel period is expected to be the busiest in several years with more than 55 million people taking to the roads and skies, according to AAA. This comes as a strong storm system is pushing its way across the eastern US, threatening to disrupt holiday plans with severe thunderstorms, drenching rain and snow. Meteorologists say major travel hubs from Atlanta to New York City are contending with adverse weather during two of the busiest days of the year, meaning likely delays (and subsequent long-line rage). But there is still room for optimism. The storm’s impacts are forecast to subside later today as it tracks off the East Coast, leaving much of the central and eastern US to enjoy a dry Thanksgiving.

2. Israel

Israel and Hamas on Tuesday reached a breakthrough deal for the release of hostages seized by Hamas in exchange for a pause in fighting in Gaza. The agreement would see the release of at least 50 hostages — women and children — in exchange for a four-day truce in Israel’s air and ground campaign. The truce, meanwhile, would also allow the entry of “a larger number of humanitarian convoys and relief aid,” according to a statement from Qatar, a key negotiator of the deal. The announcement has been greeted with relief and heightened anticipation from the families of those taken hostage, who now await further news about their loved ones. Hamas is holding 239 hostages captive in Gaza, including foreign nationals from 26 countries, the Israeli military said.

3. Artificial intelligence

Sam Altman has agreed to return to OpenAI, the company said Wednesday in a post on X, just days after he was ousted as CEO of the leading artificial intelligence company. The announcement appears to bring an end to several days of chaos for the AI industry that included negotiations over who should lead OpenAI — the company behind ChatGPT — and how the firm should be run, as well as broader discussions about just how fast the arms race to develop AI technology should be moving. It also comes after hundreds of OpenAI employees — nearly the company’s entire staff — threatened to leave, potentially for Microsoft, if the company’s board didn’t resign and reinstate Altman as CEO.

4. Alaska landslide

At least three people were found dead and multiple others are believed to be missing after a large landslide covered a highway near a remote community in southeast Alaska, the state’s Department of Public Safety said Tuesday. The landslide on the Zimovia Highway near Wrangell walloped three homes in its path and created a wide debris field, local officials said. A young girl was found dead during initial search and rescue efforts, and the remains of two adults were located by a drone operator and recovered, according to the department. State troopers are leading search and rescue efforts as three other individuals remain unaccounted for.

5. Spy satellite

North Korea claimed earlier today it had put its first spy satellite into orbit. Analysts said if the spacecraft works, it could significantly improve North Korea’s military capabilities, including enabling it to more accurately target opponents’ forces. Neither South Korea, the US nor Japan — all of which are experiencing increasing military tensions with North Korea — could confirm the satellite had made it into orbit. But officials say the rocket carrying the satellite was launched in a southerly direction and is believed to have passed over Japan’s Okinawa prefecture. South Korea called the launch a “clear violation” of a UN Security Council resolution that prohibits North Korea from using ballistic missile technology and vowed to investigate further.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$200

That’s how much the CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange will pay in fines after pleading guilty to money laundering violations. Changpeng Zhao, the head of Binance and one of the most powerful figures in crypto, agreed to step down as CEO from the exchange Tuesday following a yearslong investigation into the company’s transactions.

TODAY’S QUOTE

The NFL unequivocally denounces all forms of hate speech and discrimination.

— NFL chief spokesperson Brian McCarthy, saying the league has conveyed its displeasure with X after the platform’s owner Elon Musk embraced an antisemitic conspiracy theory. The NFL is one of X’s highest-profile advertisers. McCarthy has not indicated whether the NFL would suspend advertisements, a decision that has been taken in recent days by a torrent of other major brands, including Apple, Disney, NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros. Discovery — CNN’s parent company.

