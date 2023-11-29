3 people killed in explosion at Ohio auto shop

(CNN) — Three people have been killed in an auto shop explosion that rattled an Ohio neighborhood, CNN affiliate WKRC reported.

Firefighters in Highland County were dispatched to “an explosion and a fire” at the shop around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief David Manning said.

“It definitely did rock and shake the area,” Manning said. “We could feel it at the fire house,” which is about 4 to 5 blocks away.

One person also was taken to a hospital following the fire, WKRC reported.

The fire marshal’s office was at the scene investigating Tuesday evening, Manning said. There was no reported damage to surrounding structures.

Highland County is in southern Ohio, about 65 miles east of Cincinnati.

