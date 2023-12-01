2 homeless people killed and 3 others injured in Las Vegas shooting, police say

(CNN) — Authorities in Las Vegas are trying to determine who killed two unhoused people and injured three others in a shooting at a homeless encampment Friday evening, police said.

A male fired at the encampment around 5:35 p.m. at Sandhill Road and Charleston Boulevard near the city’s eastern edge, striking five homeless people, Las Vegas police Lt. Mark Lourenco said.

The three survivors suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Lourenco said. The names and ages of the five who were shot were not immediately available.

Details about what to led to the shooting were unclear Friday evening.

The shooting comes as police in Los Angeles are searching for a suspect they believe fatally shot three homeless people in that city this week. The three were killed in separate shootings, and believed to have been alone and sleeping when they were attacked, the Los Angeles police chief said.

