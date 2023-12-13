University of Arizona boosting security after ‘attempted abduction’ of a female student and two other incidents, police say

KGUN

(CNN) — The University of Arizona is ramping up security as police search for a suspect in a series of incidents involving female students, including an apparent attempted abduction, authorities said.

The incidents all took place within a mile of campus in the past week, Tucson Police Department Assistant Chief Christopher Dennison said in a news conference on Wednesday.

One of the victims told police she was being followed by a vehicle near campus just after 8 p.m. December 7 before a male driver got out and grabbed her from behind, Dennison said.

The victim began screaming and dropped to the ground, prompting the assailant to let go of her and run back to his vehicle and drive away, he added.

A second student later told police she was also followed by a vehicle matching the same description on the morning of December 6, but she was able to get to safety, according to police.

Days later on December 11, a third victim reported being groped in the area near campus around 6 p.m. “The suspect description and circumstances were similar to the incidents on December 6 and December 7,” Dennison said.

The Tucson Police Department has been working“tirelessly” to identify a suspect or suspects involved, Dennison said.

Patrols are being ramped up, along with other efforts to ensure students feel safe on campus, University of Arizona Police Department Police Chief Chris Olson said.

“UAPD is enhancing its patrol capabilities to provide a higher level of visibility and engagement,” Olson said. “UAPD will utilize police officers, safety aides and student community service officers to accomplish this.”

Chief Olson advised students to maintain situational awareness while on campus, avoid walking alone and use safe transportation options.

“I want people to feel safe and know that both Tucson PD and UAPD will be out to enforce safety,” Olson said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Monique Smith contributed to this report.