13-year-old charged after allegedly planning a mass shooting at an Ohio synagogue, according to reports

(CNN) — A 13-year-old in Ohio is facing criminal charges after allegedly crafting “a detailed plan” for a mass shooting at a synagogue some five weeks before Hamas’ attack on Israel and the ensuing violence sparked a surge of antisemitic and other threats across the United States, according to CNN affiliate WOIO and court records published by WKYC.

The teen posted plans online for the shooting plot at Temple Israel in Canton, WOIO reported, citing court documents. The 13-year-old, whom authorities have not publicly identified, is charged with inducing panic and disorderly conduct in the September 1 incident, according to the station and partially redacted records posted by WKYC.

The defendant posted “a detailed plan to complete a mass shooting” on the social media platform Discord, and when authorities notified the people, agencies and school system, it caused “significant public alarm,” the court records say, according to WKYC.

It’s unclear if any weapons were found when the teen was arrested or how serious the intentions were.

The teen is due to appear next week in Stark County Family Court for a pretrial hearing on the misdemeanor charges. CNN has reached out to Stark County officials, the synagogue and court officials for more information.

News of the alleged plot comes amid an increase in reported incidents targeting Jews, Arabs and Muslims in the US as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

More than 2,000 antisemitic incidents have been documented in the US in the two months after the conflict began October 7 – a 337% increase over the same period last year, the Anti-Defamation League said. And the Council on American-Islamic Relations reported an “unprecedented” spike in bias incidents in the month after the war began and has tallied more than 2,000 requests for help and reports of bias since, it said.

Of the alleged mass shooting plot in Ohio, the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland was “horrified” and thanked law enforcement for “its thorough investigation,” the group said in a statement Wednesday.

“For young people like this suspect, we hope this can be a teachable moment,” the group said. “Hate and threats on social media, as in real life, cannot and will not be tolerated.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

