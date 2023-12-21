3 Tacoma police officers found not guilty on all charges in death of Black man in police custody

(CNN) — A jury found Tacoma police officers Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins and Timothy Rankine not guilty on all charges Thursday in the death of Manuel “Manny” Ellis, a Black man who died in police custody in 2020.

Burbank and Collins were acquitted of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter while Rankine was acquitted of first-degree manslaughter. All three had pleaded not guilty.

They had faced up to life in prison according to the Washington State Office of the Attorney General.

The officers were accused of unlawfully using deadly force on Ellis, 33, when attempting to arrest him in March 2020, for allegedly “trying to open car doors of occupied vehicles.” Part of the arrest was caught on video by a witness who testified during the trial. Ellis could also be heard crying, “I can’t breathe,” on police dispatch audio.

His death came months before the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing protest movement against racism and police violence known as Black Lives Matter.

The state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged the officers in May 2021, marking the first time Washington’s attorney general criminally charged officers for the unlawful use of deadly force. It was the second time homicide charges were filed in the state against law enforcement officers since Washingtonians adopted Initiative 940 in November 2018 – a measure making it easier to prosecute police officers for negligent shootings.

According to police, the officers tried to arrest Ellis on March 3, 2020, leading to a physical altercation in which they tackled him and restrained him on the ground.

Parts of the arrest were caught on video by a driver, a nearby doorbell camera as well as police dispatch audio. Ellis repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe,” according to the prosecution’s statement of probable cause.

The cause of his death was respiratory arrest due to hypoxia caused by physical restraint, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. Hypoxia is a condition in which the body is deprived of oxygen.

According to court documents, Burbank and Collins “tackled and struck Ellis multiple times, applied an LVNR (Lateral Vascular Neck Restraint) on Ellis, and shot him with a taser three times, all without justification.” They also failed to render aid or call for medical help and put him in “hogtie restraints,” according to the documents.

Rankine was accused of holding Ellis in the prone position and applying pressure to his back despite hearing the man say he could not breathe, court documents said.

Defense attorneys had argued Ellis died not from the restraint but from a lethal amount of methamphetamine in his system and his preexisting heart conditions, according to CNN affiliate KOMO.

Pierce County, Washington, reached a $4 million settlement agreement with Ellis’ family in March 2022.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Jeffrey Kopp, Ray Sanchez and Hollie Silverman contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.