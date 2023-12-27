Florida teen charged with murder of his sister during a family fight over Christmas gifts, authorities say

(CNN) — A 14-year-old has been charged with murder after being accused of fatally shooting his older sister on Christmas Eve during a family dispute over gifts, Tampa Bay area authorities say.

His 15-year-old brother has also been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot the younger brother in retaliation for the shooting of their sister, Abrielle Baldwin, 23, the Sheriff’s office of Pinellas County, Florida, announced.

The dispute began when the siblings, along with their mother and Baldwin’s two children, were shopping for presents on Christmas Eve and began arguing because the 15-year-old felt his brother was getting more gifts, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a press conference Tuesday.

“They had this family spat about who was getting what and what money was being spent on who and they’re having this big thing going on in the store and they are all arguing with each other,” Gualtieri said.

The family left the store and went to the grandmother’s home in Largo, where the argument continued, according to the sheriff. Baldwin urged the 14-year-old to “stop arguing because it was Christmas,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

At some point, the 14-year-old took out a 40-caliber handgun, pointed it at his brother and threatened to shoot him, Gualtieri said. After Baldwin intervened, he then pointed the gun at her and said he would shoot her and her 11-month-old child, who she was holding in a carrier, he added.

The teen shot Baldwin in the chest as she was holding the baby carrier, according to the release.

The 15-year-old then pulled out another handgun, shot his brother and fled the scene, the sheriff said. The teen was later found at a relative’s home in nearby Clearwater, he added.

When deputies arrived a the scene of the shooting, they found the younger brother and Baldwin with single gunshot wounds, the release said. Baldwin was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her 11-month-old son was not injured in the incident, Gualtieri added.

The younger brother was also taken to a hospital and was in stable condition, authorities said.

The 14-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and delinquent in possession of a firearm, according to the release. The 15-year-old has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The sheriff said both teens have criminal histories. CNN has been unable to determine if they have attorneys.

