British royal family line of succession: Who’s who

Charles has become Britain’s new King following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

The Queen became the sixth female to ascend to the British throne in February 1952, after the death of her father, King George VI. She was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, serving for more than 70 years.

Charles, the Queen’s eldest son, immediately ascended to the throne as King, putting his elder son, William, first in line for the throne.

Here’s what we know about the British royal family’s line of succession.

King Charles III

Born: November 14, 1948

What to know: Charles was the longest serving British monarch-in-waiting; he was the heir apparent since the age of three.

President of The Prince’s Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and president or patron of more than 400 charitable organizations, Charles was the first royal heir to earn a university degree.

More key relatives: Diana, Princess of Wales, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. They had two children together: Princes William and Harry.

Diana died in 1997 following a car accident in Paris, along with boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

In 2005, Charles married Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince William, Duke of Cornwall

Born: June 21, 1982

What to know: William, Duke of Cornwall is first in line to the throne. He has achieved the highest educational degree — Master of Arts — of any member of the royal family. He served in the military from 2006 to 2013, participating in more than 150 helicopter search and rescue operations.

More key relatives: Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall, whom he married in 2011. The couple have three children together: Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4.

The family live in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, about 25 miles from London. Their London residence, Kensington Palace, will remain the family’s principal residence, however, a royal source told CNN in August.

Prince George

Born: July 22, 2013

What to know: If all goes as planned and he becomes king after the reigns of his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William, George — now second in line — will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror.

But for now, he’s still brushing up on his education: George currently attends Lambrook School near Windsor along with his younger sister, Princess Charlotte and his younger brother, Prince Louis.

Princess Charlotte

Born: May 2, 2015

What to know: Third in line to the throne, Princess Charlotte was born into a more equitable era: In 2011, the British monarchy abolished a rule that gave preference to male heirs over their sisters in the line of succession.

Prince Louis

Born: April 23, 2018

What to know: Prince Louis, fourth in line to the throne, arrived during a busy season for the royal family; he was born just weeks before the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan.

As is tradition, a golden easel bearing a framed notice announcing the birth was placed on display in front of Buckingham Palace that afternoon. The practice of posting a bulletin on the occasion of a royal birth goes back to at least 1837, when Buckingham Palace became the British monarch’s official residence.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Born: September 15, 1984

What to know: Fifth in line to the throne, Prince Harry also trained in the military. In 2008, the British Ministry of Defense announced that Harry had secretly been serving in Afghanistan with his Army unit on a four-month mission since December 2007.

He was quickly withdrawn for security reasons, but later returned as an Apache helicopter pilot in 2012. In 2015, after nearly a decade of service, he announced he was leaving the armed forces.

The Duke of Sussex is also the founder of the Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for injured servicemen and women. The first games were held in London in 2014.

More key relatives: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, whom he married in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019. Their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in June 2021.

In early 2020, the pair announced that they were stepping back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. They now live in the US.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Born: May 6, 2019

What to know: In a significant milestone across the Commonwealth and within British society, baby Archie made history by becoming the first biracial British child in the royal family.

When he was born — at which point he became seventh in line — he didn’t immediately qualify for the title of prince, and Buckingham Palace told CNN at the time that his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had chosen not to use any title at all for their son.

Now Charles has become King, Prince Harry’s son — who is now sixth in line — will be eligible to become His Royal Highness Prince Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Born: June 4, 2021

What to know: Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in Santa Barbara, California, in June 2021 following the decision of her parents, Harry and Meghan, to step back from royal life in the UK and move to the US.

Her unusual name is a tribute to her great-grandmother, the Queen — Lilibet was her family nickname. Baby Lili’s middle name, Diana, “was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in a statement.

Seventh in line to the throne, the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild is the most senior royal in the line of succession to have been born overseas.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Born: February 19, 1960

What to know: Prince Andrew is the third of the Queen’s four children, and eighth in line to the British throne. He served in the British Royal Navy for 22 years and was a helicopter pilot during the Falklands War.

In 2019, the Prince announced that he was going to step back from public duties after a controversial interview in which he denied allegations that he had sex with an underaged woman who said she had been trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, who has been under intense scrutiny for his decades-long friendship with Epstein, said in a statement announcing his decision that the association became “a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support.”

While he’s still a prince, Andrew no longer has an official role.

More key relatives: Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, whom Andrew married in 1986.

Sarah and Andrew had two children together — Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie — before a high-profile divorce in 1996.

Princess Beatrice

Born: August 8, 1988

What to know: Princess Beatrice, ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, married real estate specialist Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in July 2020. The wedding was a significantly pared-back event attended by the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and close family to ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines at the time.

In September 2021, she gave birth to daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who became the 10th in line to the throne.

Beatrice, 33, has a royal title but works a regular, full-time day job as vice president of partnerships and strategy at tech company Afiniti.

Princess Eugenie

Born: March 23, 1990

What to know: The younger York sister is 11th in the line of succession, and, after her cousin Prince Harry, was the second royal to throw a massive wedding in 2018.

She wed Jack Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, which was founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber, husband of supermodel Cindy Crawford. Like her sister, Princess Eugenie has a fairly everyday job: she works as the director of the Hauser & Wirth art gallery in London.

In February, she gave birth to her son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who is the 12th in line to the throne.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Born: March 10, 1964

What to know: The youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Edward is 13th in line to the British throne. He’s currently a full-time working member of the royal family. Prince Edward previously trained as a cadet in the Royal Marines and worked as a theater and TV producer.

More key relatives: Sophie, Countess of Wessex, whom Prince Edward married in 1999. The couple have two children together, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

James, Viscount Severn

Born: December 17, 2007

What to know: Despite being younger than his sister Lady Louise Windsor, the Viscount Severn is ahead of her in the line of succession because of the previous rule that saw the British monarchy favor male heirs over their sisters. He is 14th in line to the throne.

Lady Louise Windsor

Born: November 8, 2003

What to know: The oldest child of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor is now 15th in line to the throne. Her parents chose more subdued royal titles and, with the permission of the Queen, gave their children titles in the style of an earl rather than prince and princess, according to The Independent.

Anne, the Princess Royal

Born: August 15, 1950

What to know: The second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Anne was third in the line of succession at birth — but today she’s No. 16, behind her brothers and their children and grandchildren.

Widely known as an expert horsewoman, the Princess Royal competed as an equestrian in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal — just two years after surviving a kidnapping attempt. Today she’s part of the International Olympic Committee in addition to serving various charitable organizations.

More key relatives: Capt. Mark Phillips, the Princess Royal’s first husband, with whom she has two children: Peter and Zara. Phillips, an army officer, was a commoner who declined to receive a royal title; Anne also declined her mother’s offer to give titles to Peter and Zara.

Anne and Phillips divorced in 1992, and the Princess Royal went on to marry Royal Navy officer and equerry to the Queen, Timothy Laurence, that same year.

