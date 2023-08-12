Skip to Content
CNN - World

Bomb alert triggers evacuation at Eiffel Tower

<i>Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images</i><br/>A bomb alert triggered the evacuation of all three floors of the Eiffel Tower on August 12. The tower is one France's most visited tourist sites.
Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images
A bomb alert triggered the evacuation of all three floors of the Eiffel Tower on August 12. The tower is one France's most visited tourist sites.
By
Published 6:19 AM

By Jessie Gretener and Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — A bomb alert triggered the evacuation of all three floors of the iconic Eiffel Tower Saturday, according to CNN affiliate France BFMTV.

BFMTV reported that a team of deminers is currently on site to carry out a survey following the threat.

The tower remains closed for the time being, according to BFMTV.

Almost seven million people visit the Paris tourist attraction annually.

The monument has a police station at the foot of the south pillar, its premises are under video surveillance, and visitors have to undergo security checks before entry.

Evacuations are rare, but not unknown. In 2019 the monument was evacuated and closed after a man was spotted climbing up the side.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content