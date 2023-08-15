Skip to Content
CNN - World

North Korea confirms US soldier Travis King is in the country

By
Published 2:52 PM

By Gawon Bae and Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — North Korea on Wednesday confirmed publicly for the first time that US Army Private Travis King crossed into its territory.

A statement from the country’s government-controlled Korean Central News Agency claimed King had expressed “his willingness to seek refugee” in North Korea or a third country.

It also claimed King confessed that he had decided to enter North Korea as “he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.”

King had crossed the military demarcation line from South Korea into North Korea in July during a tour at the Joint Security Area.

KCNA added that he had admitted of “illegally” intruding into the territory of North Korea.

CNN has reached out to the US Defense Department for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content