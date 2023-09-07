Rescuers rush to save American man trapped in deep cave in Turkey

By Mostafa Salem, CNN

(CNN) — Rescuers are rushing to save an American man trapped in the third deepest cave in Turkey after he became ill, the Turkish Caving Federation said.

Some 150 rescuers are involved in a “complex” operation to save Mark Dickey, who was part of a research team in Morca Valley, the Turkish Caving Federation said. The rescue operation was first announced on Monday.

“In the Morca Sinkhole, the 3rd deepest cave in Turkey with a depth of 1,276 meters (4,186 feet), during an exploration mission involving local and international teams, American caver Mark Dickey fell ill at a depth of 1,120 meters (3,675 feet) and was placed under observation at the cave base camp located at 1,040 meters (3,412 feet),” the Turkish Caving Federation said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

It’s unclear how Dickey fell ill but the federation said that six units of blood were delivered to him. His condition is currently stable and he is able to walk on his own, the federation added.

“Mark is currently residing at the campsite at 1,040 meters from the entrance,” the Turkish Caving Federation said on Wednesday.

“The cave features narrow winding passages and several rappels,” the federation said, adding that it takes 15 hours for an experienced caver to reach the surface in ideal conditions.

