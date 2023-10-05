Russian attack on shop in eastern Ukraine kills 48, officials say

By Tim Lister and Svitlana Vlasova, CNN

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 48 people were killed in a Russian artillery strike that hit a shop near the eastern city of Kupiansk on Thursday.

Oleh Synehubov, Head of Kharkiv region military administration said Russian forces shelled a cafe and shop in the village of Grozna in the Kupiansk district.

Writing on Telegram, Synebuhov said: “Today, at around 13:15, Russians shelled a cafe and a shop in the village of Groza, Kupiansk district, where there were many civilians.”

“Rescuers continue to work at the site. As of now, the bodies of 48 dead people, including a 6-year-old boy, have been removed from the rubble.”

“6 people, including 1 child, were injured. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance. Rescue operations at the site are ongoing.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is on a visit to Spain, said the attack was “a demonstrably brutal Russian crime – a rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store, a completely deliberate terrorist attack.”

“Russian terror must be stopped. Anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is a criminal. Everyone who still supports Russia is supporting evil. Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for one thing only: to make its genocidal aggression the new normal for the whole world,” Zelensky said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.