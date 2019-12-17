Skip to Content
Oregon-Northwest
Published 8:49 pm

Body of Vancouver teen found, man arrested

Nikki Kuhnhausen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) -- Police say the remains of missing Vancouver teen Nikki Kuhnhausen have been found and a man has been arrested and charged with her murder.

The Vancouver Police Department says David Bogdanov was arrested Tuesday.

Kuhnhausen was a 17-year-old transgender girl who last talked to her family June 5. Detectives accessed Kuhnhausen’s Snapchat account and found that Bogdanov had picked her up in his car.

A Vancouver police spokeswoman says they believe Bogdanov asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car after he learned she was transgender. Bogdanov said he asked Kuhnhausen to get out of his car — but said she walked away and he never saw her after that.

Crime And Courts / News

The Associated Press

