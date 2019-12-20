Ice house burns on Oregon coast, toxic ammonia released

Oregon-Northwest

CHARLESTON, Ore. (AP) -- An ice house near Coos Bay caught fire and released ammonia that caused temporary evacuations Friday.

KEZI-TV reports the ice house which provided ice for anglers in Charleston started burning and releasing ammonia at about 9 a.m. Friday. By Friday afternoon, authorities said ammonia was no longer being detected in the area and a recommended evacuation had been lifted.

The Coos County Sheriff's Office says the ice house was destroyed. First responders had to wait to fight the fire until a regional hazmat team arrived.

Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio of the Coos Bay Sheriff’s office said that southerly winds were expected to help push the ammonia out into the bay.