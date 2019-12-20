Skip to Content
Published 3:55 pm

Ice house burns on Oregon coast, toxic ammonia released

Charleston ice house fire Coos County SO
Coos County Sheriff's Office
Fire at Charleston ice house by Coos Bay Friday released ammonia, prompted evacuations

CHARLESTON, Ore. (AP) -- An ice house near Coos Bay caught fire and released ammonia that caused temporary evacuations Friday.

KEZI-TV reports the ice house which provided ice for anglers in Charleston started burning and releasing ammonia at about 9 a.m. Friday. By Friday afternoon, authorities said ammonia was no longer being detected in the area and a recommended evacuation had been lifted.

The Coos County Sheriff's Office says the ice house was destroyed. First responders had to wait to fight the fire until a regional hazmat team arrived.

Capt. Gabriel Fabrizio of the Coos Bay Sheriff’s office said that southerly winds were expected to help push the ammonia out into the bay. 

The Associated Press

