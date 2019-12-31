Skip to Content
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Washington Cascades; Northern Oregon Cascades; Cascades in Lane County until Jan 02 at 12:00 AM
1 of 4
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County until Jan 01 at 4:00 PM
2 of 4
Weather Alert:
Winter Weather Advisory: South Washington Cascades; Northern Oregon Cascades; Cascades in Lane County until Jan 02 at 12:00 AM
3 of 4
Weather Alert:
Wind Advisory: Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County; Central and Eastern Lake County until Jan 01 at 4:00 PM
4 of 4
Oregon-Northwest
By
today at 5:39 pm
Published 5:38 pm

Portland State University to pay $1M in man’s fatal shooting

Jason Washington
KGW
Jason Washington shown in a 2013 photo from his Facebook page.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of Jason Washington, who campus police shot and killed in 2018.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports as part of the settlement, some of the money will go to create a memorial scholarship fund in Washington’s name.

The university also agreed to provide campus police with additional training.

Officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie shot Washington, a U.S. postal worker and Navy veteran, in a chaotic scene as Washington tried to break up a fight near the Cheerful Tortoise on June 29, 2018.

News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply