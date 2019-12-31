Portland State University to pay $1M in man’s fatal shooting

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University has agreed to pay $1 million to the family of Jason Washington, who campus police shot and killed in 2018.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports as part of the settlement, some of the money will go to create a memorial scholarship fund in Washington’s name.

The university also agreed to provide campus police with additional training.

Officers James Dewey and Shawn McKenzie shot Washington, a U.S. postal worker and Navy veteran, in a chaotic scene as Washington tried to break up a fight near the Cheerful Tortoise on June 29, 2018.