Wyden: Soleimani killing a ‘reckless escalation’

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.,released the following statement Friday on the assassination of Qassem Soleimani:

“Qassem Soleimani was a bad man with a lot of blood on his hands, but Donald Trump’s decision to assassinate him was a reckless escalation that will take us further down the road to ruinous war.

"A president has the responsibility to ensure that all necessary steps have been taken to protect vulnerable American military and civilian targets before taking such a precipitous act.

"Given Trump’s awful record on foreign policy, I’m extremely concerned that he has not prepared for the fallout, which could put more American lives at risk.”