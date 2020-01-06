Officers in Hillsboro shooting death identified
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Officials have released the names of two police officers who fatally shot an armed man in Hillsboro.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Sgt. James Haxton is a 20-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Christopher Taaca is a 12-year veteran of the Hillsboro Police Department, and has served 14 years in law enforcement.
The two officers fired the shots that killed Stanley Hayes, 69, of Hillsboro early Thursday.
