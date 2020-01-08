Facebook riles tiny Oregon coast town with undersea cable plan

Oregon-Northwest

TIERRA DEL MAR, Ore. (AP) -- A tiny coastal village in Oregon is opposing a plan by Facebook to build a landing spot for a submarine cable connecting America with Asia.

Representatives of the social media giant say Tierra del Mar is a rare spot on the U.S. West Coast that's suitable for the cable. They say the cable is needed to meet an increasing demand for internet services worldwide.

But village residents worry vibrations from drilling for the cable landing will damage the foundations of homes and septic systems. They say the lot a Facebook subsidiary bought to bring the submarine cable to land is zoned residential.

Residents of the community have asked their county commissioners to deny Facebook the right to build the landing site. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

