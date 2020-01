Oregon-Northwest

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Authorities say an infant girl died at an in-home day care in Hillsboro.

Hillsboro police were called to the day care just after 12 p.m. Monday on a report of an infant who was unresponsive.

KOIN reports the 3-month-old girl was pronounced dead by paramedics.

Investigators from multiple agencies were waiting for autopsy results.

Officials said no children would be at the day care for the rest of the week.