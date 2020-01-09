Portland OKs $4.5 million for homeless camp clean-ups

Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Portland officials have approved a $4.5 million contract for cleaning up the city's homeless encampments.

The renewed contract was taken off the City Commission's agenda late last month after concerns from homeless advocates who felt the clean-ups harmed camp residents.

But the new contract will require workers for the hazardous waste removal company, Rapid Response Bio Clean, to be trained in non-violent conflict resolution and to carry naloxone, an injection that can reverse drug overdoses.

The city has contracted with Rapid Response since 2016. The current contract increases the company's duties and includes more money for clean-ups.