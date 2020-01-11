Wyden, colleagues urge FCC to protect consumers from wireless scams

Oregon-Northwest

Lawmakers say 'SIM swap' fraud endangers bank accounts, personal info

WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and five House and Senate members Thursday pressed the Federal Communications Commission to do more to protect consumers from scammers who hijack phone numbers to hack bank accounts and other personal information.

Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., and Reps. Anna G. Eshoo, D-Calif., Yvette D. Clarke, D-N.Y., and Ted Lieu, D-Calif., joined Wyden to urge FCC Chair Ajit Pai to use the agency’s authority over wireless carriers to protect consumers against these so-called SIM swap scams.

The Federal Trade Commission has received hundreds of complaints about SIM swap fraud, which are used to steal telephone numbers and undermine cybersecurity measures that rely on text messages (known as two-factor authentication). Media reports indicate SIM fraud has caused tens of millions in damages to victims.

“Consumers have no choice but to rely on phone companies to protect them against SIM swaps — and they need to be able to count on the FCC to hold mobile carriers accountable when they fail to secure their systems and thus harm consumers,” the members wrote.

In their letter, the members urged FCC to write new rules to protect consumers against these scams.

“As the primary regulator of the wireless industry, the FCC has the responsibility and authority to secure America’s communication networks and protect consumers who rely on those networks. To that end, we urge the FCC to initiate a rulemaking to protect consumers from SIM swaps, port outs and other similar methods of account fraud,” the members wrote.

Read the full letter here. The members asked for responses to the following questions by February 14: