Heavy snow causes power outage at Crater Lake National Park

Oregon-Northwest

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) -- Heavy snow has temporarily cut communications with people at Crater Lake National Park, where officials are advising people not to visit.

The park's website says telephone and internet service have been down since Monday and the cafe and gift shop at Rim Village are also closed.

Authorities also closed the road from park headquarters to Rim Village due to heavy snow. The website says travel to the lake is not advised due to the heavy, blowing snow.

Park officials are concentrating on keeping the southern access road to the park, from Klamath Falls, open to retain access for some staff members who use it to get to work. No one is sure exactly how much snow has fallen in the past five days.