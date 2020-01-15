More snow, wind bedevil Oregon travelers, shut roads

Oregon-Northwest

PENDLETON, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Continued heavy snow and wind across much of Oregon caused more travel issues Wednesday, closing Interstate 84 from Pendleton to Ontario for a time and forcing back ODOT crews in Southern Oregon trying to clear roads of fallen or dangerous trees and deep snow.

High winds forced crews out of the High Cascades closure area Wednesday afternoon, officials said. An Oregon Highway 62 closure closure was extended back to Prospect from Union Creek.

The other closures include Highway 138, from Toketee to U.S. Highway 97 and Oregon 62/230 closed at Prospect.

Crews will reevaluate conditions Thursday, but with another foot of snow forecast by then, cleanup work will be evaluated day by day.

In northeast Oregon, Interstate 84 was closed Wednesday evening between Pendleton and Ontario due to high winds, blowing snow and zero visibility at times throughout areas of Umatilla and Union counties.

"Conditions are bad enough that ODOT snow plows covering the Ladd Canyon area are parked at interchanges, waiting for the wind to die down," an advisory said.

At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, ODOT updated to report eastbound I-84 was closed between Exit 216 (six miles east of Pendleton) and North Powder at Exit 285 due to severe conditions on Cabbage Hill and Ladd Canyon.

Westbound, the freeway was closed between Ontario and La Grande, but officials said local traffic may be able to access the freeway between Ontario and Baker City. Click on the TripCheck closure icon in Ontario for details about this local traffic option.

"If you venture out and get stuck in areas with severe conditions, you could be stranded for an extended period," they warned. "Stay home, stay safe and check TripCheck.com for update information and a map showing state highway closures. Or call 511 / 800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941.

Oregon Highway 11 was closed in Umatilla County, five miles east of Pendleton, from milepost 5 to milepost 30 near Milton-Freewater due to blowing snow, limited visibility and slick conditions.

Oregon Highway 204 remained closed to all but local traffic between Oregon Highway 11 at milepost zero and Elgin at milepost 40.

